Lawsuit: State allowance on oil and gas violates New Mexico Constitution

Plaintiffs in a civil lawsuit filed Wednesday are seeking a seismic shift for New Mexicans’ rights to a “healthful and beautiful environment.”

In a complaint spanning 100 pages, environmental groups, youth activists and individuals from the Pueblos, the Permian Basin and Navajo Nation sued the state of New Mexico, top officials and rulemaking bodies on oil and gas.

Their argument is twofold.

Plaintiffs allege the state’s permitting of oil and gas production and failing to enforce pollution laws violated its duty laid out in a 1971 amendment Article XX Section 21 of the state constitution.

The second claim is that the state’s actions allowing more oil and gas production and failing to limit pollution discriminated against indigenous people, youth and frontline communities.

New Mexico is the second largest producer of crude oil in the nation, and seventh-largest in gas extraction. High extractions pumped billions of dollars into state coffers this past year – but that production and use of oil and gas is driving the heating of the planet.

The state also feels the sharp edge of the climate crisis. Wildfires ripped across forests parched by drought, intensified by higher temperatures. Water shortages on the state’s rivers, depleted aquifers as a result of the drought lasting decades has cut into agriculture and Pueblo traditional ways of life. Those areas are dried out, then inundated with stronger rainstorms, causing flooding. The decimation of habitats and the changing climate is driving another mass extinction.

Pollution Control “The protection of the state’s beautiful and healthful environment is hereby declared to be of fundamental importance to the public interest, health, safety and the general welfare. The legislature shall provide for control of pollution and control of despoilment of the air, water and other natural resources of this state, consistent with the use and development of these resources for the maximum benefit of the people.” – New Mexico constitutional amendment approved by voters November 1971

The lawsuit claims the state damaged the health of people living around oil and gas extraction and the environment “in a way that has caused and will continue to cause human deaths, shorten life spans, result in widespread damage to property, threaten food sources and dramatically alter ecosystems.”

Mario Atencio, one of the plaintiffs, said he’s looking for justice after he said the state failed to protect water and resources from an oil and gas disaster near Counselor, New Mexico.

In 2019, Atencio described how a spill of 42,000 gallons of toxic liquid waste and 12,500 gallons crude oil contaminated water near property owned by his father’s family. The lawsuit alleges the state failed to warn the family about the spill or any problems with groundwater.

“We can’t recork the toxic soup that seeps into our lands, but this demands action, it was a failure of the process, the legal process that needed to have happened,” Atencio said.

Atencio (Diné) said he’s committed to fighting for land, for water, but also for “a deeper, sacred duty to think of the kids.”“That’s the commitment, my family and I already talked about, we don’t want money, we want justice,” he said.

The suit is modeled after recent landmark judgments that required a review of the state constitution and found New Mexico violated its duties to New Mexicans.

In the 2018 Martinez/Yazzie v. The State of New Mexico decision, a judge found the state failed to provide adequate education for Native and Hispanic students.

In 2016 a majority of the Supreme Court ruled in Rodriguez v. Brand West Dairy, found New Mexico unconstitutionally discriminated against farm workers and ranch laborers in exclusions from worker’s compensation.

Gail Evans, the lead counsel for the Center for Biological Diversity, was also an attorney in both Yazzie and Rodriguez.

The lawsuit is expected to stretch out for years, as plaintiffs seek a declaration from the court that the state has a constitutional duty to prevent pollution, Evans said in a phone call with Source NM.

“The court isn’t an expert on what exactly needs to be done, that is the job of the other branches of government,” Evans said. “But the court is an expert on the constitution.”

Evans said unlike federal proceedings, there isn’t a requirement to prove the state’s intent with discrimination, just that a disparate treatment is not “rationally related” to a legitimate governmental purpose.

“The state’s authorization of oil and gas production and allowing all that pollution is having a discriminatory effect on frontline communities, Indigenous people and youth,” Evans said.

The money from oil and gas fuels the economy, but Evans said the harm of higher emissions globally and the impacts locally, aren’t worth it.

“We pay a very high price for that money,” Evans said. “We pay with our health and our children’s health, we pay with our air quality, we pay with contaminated water.”